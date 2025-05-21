No cause for concern over COVID-19 infections in UP: Adityanath

Lucknow, May 21 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said COVID does not pose an imminent threat in Uttar Pradesh, as concerns about the dreaded virus emerge world over with its latest JN.1 subvariant.

"There is no immediate cause for concern in the state; however, given the global context, vigilance and precaution remain essential," Adityanath said during a review meeting, according to an official statement.

The Centre has so far issued no new advisory regarding COVID-19.

"Still, considering the rising number of JN.1 cases in Thailand, Singapore, and Hong Kong, there is need for continued surveillance in Uttar Pradesh," Adityanath said.

He instructed all medical colleges, district hospitals, and health units across the state to remain on high alert and be fully prepared to handle any emergency.

He directed that the 10-bed ICUs, ventilators, and oxygen plants established in district hospitals must always remain operational.

Aditynath also instructed relevant departments to begin preparations to prevent seasonal communicable diseases such as dengue, malaria, and kala-azar.

He directed the Health department, Medical Education department, and local administration to work closely to ensure proactive measures are in place.

He asserted that the Uttar Pradesh government is "fully prepared" and committed to addressing all potential health challenges, including COVID-19.

Maharashtra has reported two COVID-19-related deaths since January this year, the state health department said on Tuesday, amid rising concerns about the deadly infection.

In a release, the department said both fatalities were reported from Mumbai and involved patients with comorbidities (simultaneous presence of two or more medical conditions in a person). PTI KIS VN VN