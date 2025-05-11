National

No ceasefire violation reported in Kashmir valley overnight

Ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Srinagar on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

Srinagar: There was a semblance of normalcy in Kashmir valley as residents witnessed the first night in six days without the sound of aircraft, missiles and drones flying overhead.

"There was no ceasefire violation reported from any sector along the Line of Control in Kashmir after 11 pm on Saturday," officials said here.

However, dozens of drones were seen flying over Kashmir valley on Saturday evening in violation of the ceasefire agreement.

India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire along the Line of Control and International Border on Saturday. Tension between India and Pakistan soared after the Indian Armed Forces hit terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) last week in response to the Pahalgam attack.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced that the directors general of military operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan have agreed to stop all firings and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 5 pm on Saturday. The brief announcement by the foreign secretary came shortly after US President Donald Trump said India and Pakistan have agreed to a "full and immediate ceasefire" after talks mediated by the US.

