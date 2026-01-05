No central funds for Gangasagar Mela despite global footfall: Mamata

Gangasagar (WB), Jan 5 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday lamented that despite lakhs of pilgrims from across the country and abroad visiting the Kapil Muni temple, the Centre has not provided funds for the development of Gangasagar.
She said her government has been demanding that the annual Gangasagar Mela be accorded national fair status and central funds be given.
"Despite repeated efforts, no funds are given for Gangasagar. It is an international-level fair with people coming from India as well as other parts of the world," Banerjee said after offering prayers at the Kapil Muni temple here.
The annual Gangasagar Mela is held during Makar Sankranti in January at the Kapil Muni temple, located at the confluence of the Ganga and the Bay of Bengal on Sagar Island, around 130 km from Kolkata.
Earlier during the day, Banerjee laid the foundation stone for a nearly 5-km-long bridge over the Muriganga river to connect Sagar Island.
She also visited the Bharat Sevasram Sangh temple here and interacted with the monks.
"The Centre spends thousands of crores of rupees for Kumbh Mela, but does not give a single paise for Gangasagar Mela?" she said.
She said all infrastructure arrangements for the fair, which is expected to draw over one crore devotees this year, are being made by the West Bengal government using its own resources.
"In people's court, Gangasagar Mela has acquired the status of an international fair," she said. PTI AMR MNB