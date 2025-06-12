No chance of survival for passengers on board crashed Air India flight

Ahmedabad: In what is shaping up to be one of India’s most devastating air disasters in recent years, all 242 people on board a London-bound Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner are feared dead after the aircraft crashed into a densely populated residential area minutes after taking off from Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon.

Doctors treating survivors at the city civil hospital said the chances of recovery for the injured are bleak, as most have suffered severe burns and trauma.

“Many of the bodies pulled from the wreckage are charred beyond recognition. The extent of burns and internal injuries makes survival almost impossible,” a senior emergency physician said, requesting anonymity.

The ill-fated flight, commanded by Capt Sumeet Sabharwal with First Officer Clive Kundar, took off from Ahmedabad at 1:39 PM IST, bound for London’s Gatwick Airport with 230 passengers and 12 crew, including several VVIPs. Within minutes, Air Traffic Control (ATC) received a frantic ‘Mayday’ distress call from the cockpit.

What followed was a rapid loss of altitude, captured in a chilling video by a local resident, a ball of fire erupted as the aircraft plunged, black smoke billowing above the Meghaninagar locality, near the quarters of city civil hospital and BJ Medical College.

Visuals from the crash site showed twisted metal, burnt-out vehicles, and bodies, many charred, some still trapped in the fuselage.

Hospital officials admitted dozens of the injured, but doctors conceded that “these are not survivable injuries.”

The flames, which engulfed several residential blocks, made rescue operations nearly impossible in the critical first hour.

Eyewitnesses described the moment of impact as “apocalyptic.” Haresh Shah, a resident, said, “The plane was flying dangerously low and smashed straight into the doctors’ quarters. The fire was so intense, entire buildings caught flame. Cars parked in the premises exploded. The scene was utter chaos.”

Aviation authorities confirmed that, after a brief climb to 600-800 feet, the aircraft fell from the sky just outside the airport perimeter. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) noted, “The aircraft gave a MAYDAY call but there was no further response to ATC.”

As recovery teams sifted through the smoking ruins, it became evident there was little hope for survivors. Senior doctors at BJ Medical College stated, “We have never seen injuries of this magnitude. Most victims had extensive burns, severe inhalation trauma, and critical fractures. There is virtually no chance of meaningful recovery.”

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was confirmed to be among the passengers, as were 53 British, 7 Portuguese, 1 Canadian and 169 Indian nationals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the disaster “heartbreaking beyond words,” assuring that authorities were working to support the families affected.

Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran, expressing his “profound sorrow,” activated emergency response teams and pledged full support for victims’ families.

Boeing, manufacturer of the 787 Dreamliner, said it was aware of “initial reports” and was gathering further information.

Thursday’s crash marks India’s worst aviation tragedy since 2020, when an Air India Express flight crashed at Kozhikode. It is also the most catastrophic accident involving the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, a model previously known for its safety record.

Airport operations in Ahmedabad remain suspended. The nation mourns as authorities begin the grim task of accounting for the lives lost in one of modern India’s darkest aviation hours.