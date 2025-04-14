No change in backward classes' condition, says BSP chief Mayawati

Lucknow, Apr 14 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday said that the "social, economic and political conditions of the Bahujans in the country are as pathetic in the BJP rule as in the Congress rule." On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, she also said that "due to a planned attack on their constitutional right to the reservation, their situation is now turning into bad days instead of 'good days', which is very sad and worrying." In a post on X in Hindi, Mayawati said, "On his birth anniversary today, under the aegis of Ambedkarwadi Party BSP, salutations, garlands and immense tributes were offered to the maker of the Constitution, Bharat Ratna Bodhisatva, most revered Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, across the country, for which heartfelt gratitude and thanks to everyone." "All the Dalits, tribals, backward classes and other neglected people of the country will have to become missionary Ambedkarites in the true sense, for it is only through their mutual unity and the attainment of the master key of power that they can attain freedom from oppression and injustice etc. and become a ruling class," Mayawati said.

Ambedkar is recognised for his lifelong struggle for the empowerment of Scheduled Castes and his key role in drafting the Constitution.

Born in a Dalit family in 1891, he was a brilliant student who went on to study in foreign countries. The discrimination he suffered in Indian society turned him into a committed social reformer.

He was India's first law minister. He died in 1956. PTI NAV AMJ AMJ AMJ