Mumbai (PTI): Maharashtra Excise Commissioner Rajesh Deshmukh on Tuesday dismissed reports of the state government cancelling statutory "dry days" for Holi, Muharram and Gandhi Jayanti as "fake news", asserting that the existing liquor policy remains unchanged.

Deshmukh clarified that the state will continue to enforce eight mandatory dry days under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act.

The clarification has come amid reports on social media, which claimed that the ban on the sale of liquor on Holi, Muharram, and Gandhi Jayanti had been revoked.

According to the existing rules, the sale of liquor remains prohibited on January 26 (Republic Day), January 30 (Martyrs' Day), May 1 (Maharashtra Day), Ashadhi Ekadashi, August 15 (Independence Day), Anant Chaturdashi, October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti/Prohibition Week) and Kartiki Ekadashi.

The commissioner further stated that under section 142 of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, district collectors are empowered to declare additional dry days within their respective jurisdictions.