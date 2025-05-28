No change in exam pattern, syllabus of WBCS exams: Govt

Kolkata, May 28 (PTI) The state government on Wednesday cancelled its earlier notification to change the exam pattern for the West Bengal Civil Service (WBCS) (executive).

Instead of moving to a detailed answer format like the UPSC exams, the old exam format will continue, the government said.

"The two notifications of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms on introducing a syllabus and format of the WBCS similar to the UPSC exams have been stalled. The syllabus and format of the exams would remain what they were before the issuance of the two notifications," the statement issued by the PAR department said.

Last September, the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) announced a major overhaul of the WBCS exam pattern starting 2025.