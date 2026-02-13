No change in existing affiliation, Andaman administration tells protesting students

Sri Vijaya Puram, Feb 13 (PT) The Andaman & Nicobar Administration has partially agreed with the demands of protesting students, saying there will be no change in the existing structure and all seven colleges will continue to be affiliated under Pondicherry University for the Academic Year 2025-26, officials said on Friday.

For the last few days, several medical, law and engineering students of premier institutes in the archipelago have been protesting a proposal to convert the existing facilities into a deemed-to-be university, expressing concerns over academic uncertainty, recognition of degrees and possible financial implications.

"The administration has already requested the Ministry of Education for continuation of affiliation with Pondicherry University for the 2025-26 academic year. There will be no change in the existing fee structure as these institutions continue to be funded by the Union Territory Administration,” according to an official statement.

All examinations in these colleges in the current academic year will be conducted by Pondicherry University in terms of the agreement, and these students will get their degrees from the same varsity, the statement said.

"The decision was taken to ensure academic continuity, avoid disruption to students, and facilitate a smooth transition in the higher education framework of the Islands," it said.

Asked about the affiliation of the seven colleges after the 2025-26 Academic year, Director (Education) Vikram Singh said, "It has not been decided yet, but we are committed to safeguard the academic interests of students and to ensure quality higher education in the Union Territory." Currently, Jawaharlal Nehru Rajkeeya Mahavidyalaya, Andaman Law College, Andaman College, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Institute of Medical Sciences, Dr BR Ambedkar Institute of Technology, Tagore Government College of Education and Mahatma Gandhi Government College are affiliated to Pondicherry University.

Students are opposing the Centre's plans to change the affiliation to the proposed Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Institute of Higher Learning, a deemed-to-be university.

"We want clarity and transparency. Any decision affecting thousands of students should be taken only after proper consultation," a student leader said.

Political parties, including the Congress and the CPI(M), have also extended support to the students, along with student unions such as NSUI, ABVP, and SFI.