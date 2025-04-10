No change in KPCC president, no discussion with high command: Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Apr 10 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday ruled out any change in the state Congress president—a post he currently holds—stating that no discussion has taken place in this regard with the party high command.

"No changes. Some office bearers will be added, and some District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents will be replaced. Beyond that, no one has spoken to me about any such matter," Shivakumar said in response to a question about possible changes to the KPCC presidency or organisational reshuffles during the AICC meeting in Ahmedabad.

Shivakumar is currently serving an extended term as KPCC president.

A section of party leaders, some of whom have openly expressed interest in the post, have argued that Shivakumar should not continue holding both positions—Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president—citing the party’s ‘one man, one post’ policy. They have urged the high command to appoint a new KPCC chief soon.

When asked about filling four vacant MLC positions, Shivakumar said AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala would visit the state on April 17 to discuss the matter.

"I’m always in favour of party workers, including for nomination quotas. I firmly believe that eligible party workers should be given a chance," he said, responding to a question on the party’s nominees for the vacant seats.

Asked about Chief Minister’s Economic Advisor Basavaraj Rayareddi’s reported claim that Karnataka ranks number one in corruption, Shivakumar said, "He (Rayareddi) has clarified that he never made such a statement. I saw the reports on TV while I was in Ahmedabad. I will speak to him." On an activist reportedly seeking the Governor’s permission to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for allegedly receiving kickbacks during his first term as CM to approve mining leases for eight firms accused of illegalities, Shivakumar dismissed the allegations.

"These are political accusations with no truth in them. No one can act outside the legal framework, especially on mining leases. The chief minister would have discharged his responsibilities responsibly," he said.

The Deputy CM also said he was unaware of several legislators across party lines recently signing a petition addressed to the Chief Minister and Union Civil Aviation Minister, urging them to establish Bengaluru’s second airport at Sira in Tumakuru—about 120 km from Bengaluru. The campaign is being spearheaded by senior Congress leader and MLA T B Jayachandra.

When asked whether he was trying to bring the airport to his constituency, Kanakapura, he said, "I have not been involved in that matter at all. I haven’t asked for the airport to be set up in Kanakapura. I don’t know about Kanakapura, Nelamangala, or Sira. Wherever it comes up in Karnataka, it’s the same for me. I believe in a united Karnataka." "Some legislators may have expressed interest because they want land values in their constituencies to increase with the airport’s development. But the final decision will be made by the Centre," he added.

Responding to JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s recent allegations of corruption and warnings that he has "tonnes of material" to expose the Congress government and its leaders, Shivakumar responded sarcastically: "I wish him all the best. Let him say when he wants the lorry (to carry the tonnes of material)—we’ll send it." PTI KSU SSK SSK KH