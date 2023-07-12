No change in working hours of liquor outlets: TN Minister

Chennai, Jul 12 (PTI) There is no change in the daily working hours of state-run retail liquor outlets, Tamil Nadu Excise Minister S Muthusamy said here on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The outlets would function as usual from noon till 10 PM, he told reporters here.

The Minister's clarification comes in the wake of him referring on July 10 to representation from workers, daily wage earners to consider opening shops from 7 AM to 9 AM.

He had said no decision had been taken. It, however, invited sharp criticism from opposition parties.

Advertisment

"I am making it categorical. There is no idea at all to change the working hours of TASMAC (Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation) outlets; it will be open from noon to 10 PM," he said.

On introducing liquor in tetra pak (plasticised cartons) packaging and making 90 ml liquor available in such cartons, he said a decision would be taken by the government after studying feedback from stakeholders and following a complete analysis of the current system of selling liquor in glass bottles and the proposals to use tetra pak to avoid damage and tackle other practical issues.

'As regards 90 ml, the government has not taken a decision yet.' Liquor is available in 90 ml packs in other states and during survey several issues have been brought to the notice of authorities, he said. PTI VGN VGN ROH