No change of guard ceremony on June 8, 15 and 22: Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) There will be no change of guard ceremony on June 8, 15 and 22 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan due to the preparations for the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi and his council of ministers, an official statement said on Friday.

President Droupadi Murmu will also address both the Houses of Parliament, the statement added.

The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition that is held every week to enable a fresh group of the President's Bodyguards to take charge.

"The change of guard ceremony will not take place on June 8, 15 and 22, 2024 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan due to the preparation for the swearing-in-ceremony of Prime Minister and council of ministers at Forecourt, Rashtrapati Bhavan and address to both the Houses of Parliament by the President," said a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Murmu appointed Modi as the Prime Minister-designate on Friday after BJP chief J P Nadda handed her a letter on Modi's election as the leader of the BJP Parliamentary Party and NDA leaders submitted their letters of support.

The president will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the prime minister and other members of the Union council of ministers at 7:15 pm on Sunday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, according to another statement issued by the president's office.