No change of guard ceremony on Saturday due to inclement weather: Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) There will be no change of guard ceremony on Saturday due to the inclement weather, the Rashtrapati Bhavan has said.

The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition that is held every week to enable a fresh group of the President's Bodyguards to take charge.

Delhi is witnessing incessant rainfall since Friday morning. Weather department has predicted more showers.

"Due to inclement weather conditions, the change of guard ceremony will not take place tomorrow (September 14) at Rashtrapati Bhavan," it said in a statement. PTI AKV NB NB