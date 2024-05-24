No change of guard ceremony on Saturday due to Lok Sabha polls in Delhi: Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) There will be no change of guard ceremony on Saturday due to the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition that is held every week to enable a fresh group of the President's Bodyguards to take charge.

"The change of guard ceremony will not take place tomorrow (May 25, 2024) at the Rashtrapati Bhavan due to the general elections in Delhi," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement issued on Friday. PTI AKV MNK MNK