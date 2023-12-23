No charge to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in AICC reshuffle

New Delhi: All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has not been assigned any state as the grand old party announced a major organisational reshuffle on Saturday.

NewsDrum had in September reported that the reshuffle was delayed due to a pending decision on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's future role in the organisation and that neither Sonia Gandhi nor Rahul Gandhi wants Priyanka Gandhi to be an AICC office bearer.

A year back, Vadra held the charge of Uttar Pradesh as AICC general secretary. Now, Avinash Pande, who was in-charge of Jharkhand, has been assigned the charge of Uttar Pradesh replacing Vadra.

K C Venugopal remained the organisation in-charge as general secretary.

Sachin Pilot, a former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan, replaces Kumari Selja, who has now been given the charge as general secretary in-charge of Uttarakhand, the statement said.

Congress leader GA Mir is the general secretary in-charge of Jharkhand with the additional charge of West Bengal, it said. Deepa Dasmunshi has been appointed the general secretary of Kerala and Lakshadweep with additional charge of Telangana.

Senior leaders Jairam Ramesh, Mukul Wasnik and Randeep Singh Surjewala remain the general secretary in-charges of communication, Gujarat and Karnataka, respectively.

Jitendra Singh, who is the general secretary in-charge of Assam, was given the additional charge of Madhya Pradesh, while Deepak Babaria holds the charge of Delhi and the additional charge of Haryana, the statement said.

The appointments have been made with immediate effect by the Congress president, it said.

Take a look at the new responsibilities assigned to all the AICC office bearers: