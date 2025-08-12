No coercive steps against owners of old vehicles in Delhi-NCR: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday protected from coercive action owners of diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years in Delhi-NCR.

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and N V Anjaria passed the order after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Delhi government, urged the apex court to consider ordering no coercive steps.

"Issue notice, returnable in four weeks. In the meantime, we direct that no coercive steps be taken against the owners on the ground that vehicles are 10 years old in respect of diesel vehicle and 15 years old in respect of petrol vehicles," the bench said.

The Delhi government moved the top court challenging the blanket ban on diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years.