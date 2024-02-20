No completion or occupancy certificate for projects violating dust control norms: CAQM

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) The central panel for controlling air pollution in Delhi-NCR on Tuesday directed agencies concerned not to issue completion and occupancy certificates to project proponents who violate dust pollution control norms.

Inspections of construction and demolition sites indicate a significant need to improve levels of compliance and implementation of dust mitigation directions and guidelines by project proponents at their project sites, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said in a statement.

In some cases, project proponents have completely disregarded the "closure" directions and continued operations at their sites without the CAQM's resumption orders and without taking due corrective or preventive measures to abate dust pollution, it said.

"The CAQM mandates and directs all agencies in NCR responsible for issuing completion certificates (CC)/occupancy certificates (OC) not to issue CC/OC to any project against which closure direction is pending," the statement read.

The agencies have been asked to refer to the list of entities that have not yet received resumption orders, available on the CAQM's website, before considering applications for the grant of CC/OC, the commission said.

Municipal bodies, urban local bodies and all related departments in Delhi-NCR have also been advised to ensure that building plan sanctions, tender notices, contract documents and agreements, etc, include the rules, directions, guidelines and safeguards for compliance towards the effective mitigation of dust pollution.

The agencies have been asked to consider stipulating quality benchmarks in respect of dust pollution mitigation in the contracts, duly calling for appropriate penal provisions and measures for environmental compensation in case of non-compliances.

Dust from construction and demolition work is a major and consistent source of air pollution in Delhi-NCR and contributes adversely to PM10 and PM2.5 levels consistently throughout the year, particularly during the summer, and thus needs to be addressed at all levels by various stakeholders concerned, the commission said. PTI GVS GVS SZM