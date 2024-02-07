No compromise in demolishing illegal structures: West Bengal minister

Kolkata, Feb 7 (PTI) West Bengal Municipal Affairs and Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim on Thursday informed the assembly about the state government's commitment to 'planned urbanisation', asserting a policy of 'zero tolerance' towards illegal structures.

Hakim, also the mayor of Kolkata, highlighted the recent suspension of six personnel by the city civic body for neglecting action against an illegal construction.

He said, "All illegal buildings will have to be razed. There won't be any compromise on this. We have zero tolerance to such illegalities." Giving credit to the Trinamool government for ushering in "planned urbanisation" since coming to power in 2011, he said, "There was no systemic planning before that." While stressing the importance of a humane approach towards those violating norms, Hakim explained, "We cannot indiscriminately raze all illegal structures in public spaces at one go but will get it done in a planned manner." Regarding the Howrah Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill 2024, which was passed by voice vote, Hakim justified the focus on Howrah by citing its historical significance as the 'Sheffield of Bengal'.

Meanwhile, Minister of Women and Child Development and Social Welfare Dr Shashi Panja, who introduced The West Bengal Non-trading Corporation (Amendment) Bill 2024, explained that the recommendation for the amendment came from the state law commission.

Panja elaborated that the amendment aimed to classify certain libraries and places of worship under the category of non-trading corporations if they offer services but do not sell such services as goods and are registered under the societies Act.

After the passage of The West Bengal Non-trading Corporation (Amendment) Bill 2024, Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay adjourned the House till 3pm on February 8. PTI SUS MNB