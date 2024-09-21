No compromise on law and order, negligent police officers will be punished: Bihar CM

Patna, Sep 21 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said his government will not compromise on law and order and warned that "strict action will be taken against police personnel for negligence." During a review meeting of the home department, the Chief Minister emphasised that the rule of law is "top priority" for the NDA government.

The meeting assumes significance in the backdrop of opposition targeting the government over alleged deterioration of law and order in the state.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Kumar said, "The government will not compromise on law and order and strict action will be taken against negligent police personnel." He directed police officials to enhance night patrolling and urged senior officials to conduct regular inspections in their areas.

Kumar highlighted a decline in crime related to land disputes, stating, "Previously, over 60 per cent of crimes were due to land disputes. Now, it has decreased to 46.69 per cent. The government has initiated a special aerial survey and land settlement drive across the state, which must be completed promptly to mitigate land disputes." The Chief Minister also ordered action against organised criminal gangs and emphasised the need for necessary measures in this regard.

To further improve law and order, Kumar announced the creation of 229,139 new posts in various categories within the state police.

He mentioned that around 106,436 police personnel are currently serving, with efforts underway to fill the remaining vacancies.

"Around 30,000 women are employed in Bihar Police, highest for any state in India. We have ensured 35 per cent reservation for women in police force and other state government services," the CM said.

Later, the CM chaired a review meeting of the tourism department during which he directed officials to complete the development works of Punaura Dham Janki Mandir, a Hindu pilgrimage site in Sitamarhi district, considered as the birthplace of Sita.

The state cabinet has already approved Rs 72.47 crore for the development of the site, officials said. PTI PKD MNB