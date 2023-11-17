No compromise on quality of roads, UP CM Adityanath tells officials

Lucknow, Nov 17 (PTI) There should be no compromise on the quality of newly-constructed roads, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday and added that these should come with a five-year guarantee.

Advertisment

Addressing a meeting to review ongoing, pending and future action plan of the public works department, Adityanath said the construction agency concerned should reconstruct the roads in case of damage.

"No compromise on timeliness and quality of the roads. Accountability will be fixed if irregularities are found in the construction," a statement quoted him as saying.

"Each newly-constructed road must come with a five-year guarantee. If the road gets damaged, the construction agency should reconstruct it," he added.

Advertisment

The chief minister said departmental ministers should review projects at regular intervals and conduct field visits.

"Delay in projects of public interest not only increases the cost but also causes inconvenience to the common people as they do not get the benefit of the services on time. Emphasis must be placed on ensuring timeliness," Adityanath said.

"Departmental ministers should review the projects at regular intervals. Make field visits and ensure the quality of work," he added.

Advertisment

The chief minister said it should be ensured that people with criminal records do not get contracts for any public project. Close relatives and associates of people within criminal networks are also excluded from getting contracts for public projects.

"The construction of Ram Path and Bhakti Path in Ayodhya is setting a precedent in the state by implementing new high-level standards, incorporating white topping and stamped concrete technology for the first time. Such experiments should be done at other places," Adityanath said.

He also ordered Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping of all rural roads, including state, district and others, under the public works department. PTI ABN AS SZM