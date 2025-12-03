No compromise on road quality, errant contractors will be blacklisted: Himachal PWD minister

Dharamshala/Shimla, Dec 3 (PTI) Contractors will be awarded the second work only after the completion of the first project in the fourth phase of the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Wednesday told the Vidhan Sabha.

Responding to a discussion in the Assembly on a Calling Attention Motion brought by MLA Bhawani Singh Pathania, the minister said strict rules will be in place in the future, and a contractor will initially be awarded two road projects.

If there are any deficiencies in the work or questions are raised about the quality of work, such contractors will be blacklisted, he said.

The minister acknowledged that work has been delayed in several areas under the third phase of the PMGSY.

One such place is the Kangra zone, where work on 57 roads has been delayed, Singh said, adding, contractors have been removed from work on some roads, and new tenders are being issued.

In Fatehpur, incomplete road construction will be investigated, and action will be taken against the contractors within a week, he said.

Vikramaditya Singh said that efforts will be made to complete the remaining PMGSY work within a month, ahead of the March deadline.

He said the government will now carry out financial transactions through the Centre's SNA Sparsh, a new module. Earlier, MLA Bhawani Singh Pathania described the condition of the roads in his area as questionable.

He said there were not enough machines for the technology being used for road construction, and asked the government to take swift action against the contractors, he said. PTI COR BPL VN VN