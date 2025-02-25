No compromise on tea cultivation amidst tourism approvals: Bengal CM Mamata

Kolkata, Feb 25 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday assured that the state government will not disrupt tea cultivation while granting approvals for tourism-related activities.

Speaking at a press conference at the state secretariat, Banerjee clarified that the government had previously decided to allow tourism projects only on land where tea is not grown.

"Land for tea cultivation is leased by the state government, not given on a freehold basis. We had permitted up to 15 per cent of tea garden land to be used for tourism-related activities such as hotels and homestays, but only where the beverage is not cultivated," she said.

She said in such alternative commercial ventures, 80 per cent of the workforce must be local residents.

"The government will not make any compromise with tea cultivation. This is our clear stance. Where no tea is grown, other tourism-related commercial activities may take place," Banerjee added.

In cases where tea garden owners require more than 15 per cent of land for tourism, the government will evaluate requests on a case-by-case basis, provided there are no pending dues related to provident fund (PF), gratuity, or workers’ wages.

"If garden owners seek approval for using more than 15 per cent of the land, the government will decide individually based on the circumstances," she said.

Banerjee asserted that tea workers must not be disturbed under any circumstances and affirmed that tribal land would remain with its rightful owners.

Additionally, the government granted three-year leases to six closed tea gardens, allowing owners to resume operations and pay wages to workers. "If these gardens operate successfully, the lease period will be extended to 30 years," she said. PTI dc SCH MNB