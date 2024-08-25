No compromise with country's interests: BJP cautions NC, PDP on their poll manifestos

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir may make poll promises they deem fit but if any of them advocates for stone pelters, terrorists and those who take funds from Pakistan in their manifesto, strict action will be taken by the Centre, the BJP said on Sunday.

"Whatever they say for the elections, there will be no compromise with the country's interests, be it Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah or Omar Abdullah," senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said while replying to queries at a press conference at the party headquarters.

"If in their manifesto they advocate for stone pelters, terrorists and those who take funds from Pakistan, then the government of India will take strict action. Let it be very clear," he added.

The former Union minister was replying to reporters' queries on poll promises made by the PDP and the NC in the run-up to assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir which will take place in the Union territory in three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1. The results of the polls will be announced on October 4.

Prasad also targeted the Congress over its alliance with the National Conference and said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should clarify his party's stand on its ally's promise of reinstating Articles 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir if voted to power.

On August 5, 2019, Articles 370 and 35 A, which gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir, were abrogated and the erstwhile state was bifurcated into two Union territories -- Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

"What has happened to the Congress party? Rahul Gandhi should make them understand that any proposal to reinstate Article 370 can find its way only with a constitutional amendment by Parliament," the BJP leader said.

"They (National Conference) are saying there that Article 370 will be reinstated. How many Lok Sabha seats are there in Kashmir? Will that be enough to fulfil the requirement (of passing a Constitutional amendment in Parliament?" he asked.

Prasad said that if the Congress wants, a motion for such a constitutional amendment in Parliament may be admitted.

"Then Rahul Gandhi should clarify if he is also secretly talking about restoration of Article 370 there. This is a serious question," he added. PTI PK RT