No compromise with govt on bill to replace Delhi services ordinance: Sharad Pawar

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) There should be no compromise with the government on the bill to replace the Delhi services ordinance, NCP founder and Rajya Sabha member Sharad Pawar said on Wednesday.

The Union government had on Tuesday tabled the contentious bill in Lok Sabha to replace the Delhi services ordinance amid vociferous protests by opposition members, who termed it a "murder of democracy", evoking a sharp retort of "politically motivated" jibe from Home Minister Amit Shah.

There should be no compromise with the government on the bill to replace the Delhi services ordinance, Pawar said during a meeting of opposition parties for shaping a strategy for cornering the BJP in Parliament.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which gives the Delhi Lieutenant Governor a final say on the transfer and posting of officials of the city government, will strengthen the central government's control over the national capital.

The bill seeks to reverse the effect of the Supreme Court verdict in May that gave the Delhi government control over administrative services. Pawar also met President Droupadi Murmu as part of an opposition delegation to apprise her of their concern over the government handling of the situation in violence-hit Manipur.

He was also part of a meeting with Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar had with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh to find a solution to ensure smooth functioning of the Upper House of Parliament.

On Tuesday, Pawar was part of a function in Pune in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred the Lokmanya Tilak National Award. Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders had voiced strong disapproval of Pawar sharing the dias with Modi. PTI SKU ANB ANB