No compromise with law and order in Uttarakhand, criminals will not be spared: CM Dhami

Dehradun, Feb 11 (PTI) ​Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday issued a stern warning that no compromise will be made with the law and order situation in the state.

Chairing a high-level review meeting here, the chief minister asked the Director General of Police (DGP) Deepam Seth to ensure that cases are registered immediately for all crimes and effective action is taken against the accused.

Dhami specifically instructed the police to keep a close watch on habitual offenders and those involved in organised crime. He said such elements should be identified and booked under strict legal provisions to instill the fear of law and ensure the public feels secure.

The chief minister said the police force must work with alertness and accountability. He called for strengthening the functioning of police stations and outposts, while increasing patrolling and surveillance in sensitive areas. He also directed that special drives be launched to improve traffic management and security in urban areas.

Dhami asserted that criminals will not be spared under any circumstances. He warned that the strictest possible action will be taken against anti-social elements and anyone attempting to disturb the peace of the state or take the law into their own hands.

The directions come in the wake of recent incidents in the state capital. On Wednesday, unidentified men on a scooter allegedly shot dead a businessman. Earlier on February 2, a woman was murdered in the city after her throat was slit with a sharp weapon. PTI DPT AKY