No concept of dropping out in higher education, multiple options for students: Minister

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) There is no concept of dropping out in higher education as students have multiple options and they migrate from one course or programme to another, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Education Sukanta Majumdar said on Wednesday.

The MoS shared the information in response to a written question in Rajya Sabha about drop out and suicide rates in IITs, NITs, IIMs and central universities.

"As in the higher education sector, students have multiple options and they choose and migrate from one course or programme to another, as such there is no concept of drop out in Higher education. However, to increase access in higher education, the government has taken various steps like financial assistance and scholarships like Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Protsahan (PM-USP) Scheme, fee waiver or reduction of disadvantaged groups, promote study loans like PM-Vidyalakshmi scheme, establishment of more institutes, student support system like establishment of counselling cells, strengthening of grievance redressal mechanism, providing remedial coaching, initiatives under online and digital learning (ODL) like SWAYAM, National Digital Library (NDL) and e-PG Pathshala," he added.

Majumdar informed that in light of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, a slew of initiatives for academic reforms have been undertaken like multiple entry and exit options, Academic Bank of Credits (ABC), Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) etc.

"To address the issue of suicide, the government is taking multi-pronged measures and provides psychological support to students, teachers and families for mental and emotional well-being to avoid incidence of suicide.

"An initiative of Ministry of Education, MANODARPAN, covers a wide range of activities to provide psychological support to students, teachers and families for mental and emotional well-being," he said. PTI GJS GJS KSS KSS