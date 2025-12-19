No-confidence motion against BJP govt defeated in Haryana Assembly

Chandigarh, Dec 19 (PTI) A no-confidence motion brought by the Congress against the BJP government in Haryana was defeated through a voice vote after the opposition party MLAs staged a walkout in the state assembly.

The Congress members, led by Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, alleged that Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini did not give a satisfactory reply to various issues they had raised in their motion.

Saini said even in February 2024, the Congress staged a walkout after bringing a no-confidence motion. They level allegations and then run away, the chief minister said in the assembly.

In the absence of Congress MLAs, the Speaker put the motion to vote which was rejected after a five-hour debate that went on till 10.15 pm.