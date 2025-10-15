No-confidence motion moved against Kohima Municipal Council chairperson

Kohima, Oct 15 (PTI) Several councilors of Kohima Municipal Council (KMC) have moved a no-confidence motion against Chairperson Neikhozo Suokhrie and deputy Chairperson Khrielievi Chusi.

According to an official notification issued on Wednesday by B Henok Buchem, Deputy Commissioner of Kohima, a written notice expressing intention to move the no-confidence motion was submitted on October 9, in accordance with Section 15 of the Nagaland Municipal Act, 2023.

The motion, duly signed by one-half of the total number of elected members, excluding ex-officio and nominated members, was moved by two members of the KMC for both the Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson, the DC’s notification issued.

The deputy commissioner has convened a special meeting of all elected members of the KMC on October 22 to consider the motion of no confidence against them.

Elections to the Urban Local Bodies in Nagaland were held in June 2024, after more than 20 years. PTI NBS NN