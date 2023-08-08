No-confidence motion: Rahul Gandhi likely to open debate from opposition side

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul is likely to open the debate from the opposition side when the Lok Sabha takes up discussion on the no-confidence motion against the government on Tuesday.

Sources in the Congress said Gandhi will open the discussion while other leaders such as Gaurav Gogoi, who moved the motion, will follow later.

Starting Tuesday, the Lok Sabha is set to witness a fierce debate on the no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government.

The motion of no-confidence by Gogoi, the Congress' deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, has been listed as agenda item three in the List of Business. It will take place under the shadow of the ethnic violence in Manipur, which has led to repeated disruptions in both Houses of Parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to reply to the debate on Thursday.

Congress leaders such as Manish Tewari and Depak Baij are also likely to speak during the debate.

The numbers are comfortably stacked in favour of the government and the opposition is expected to utilise the opportunity to demonstrate its newly firmed-up unity to take on the Modi-led BJP in the Lok Sabha elections next year.

"Jaroor bolenge (definitely, he will speak)," Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge had told reporters here on Monday when asked if Gandhi would speak on the no-trust motion.

Over four months after he was disqualified, Gandhi returned to the Lok Sabha on Monday with his membership of the Lower House restored in the wake of the Supreme Court staying his conviction in a defamation case.