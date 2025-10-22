No-confidence motions against Kohima Municipal leaders fail for lack of quorum

Kohima, Oct 22 (PTI) The no-confidence motions moved against Kohima Municipal Council (KMC) chairperson Neikhozo Suokhrie and deputy chairperson Khrielievi Chusi failed after the meeting did not meet the required quorum.

According to official orders issued by B Henok Buchem, Deputy Commissioner of Kohima, written notices of no-confidence against both the chairperson and deputy chairperson were submitted on October 9, under Section 15 of the Nagaland Municipal Act, 2023.

In accordance with the provisions of the Act, a meeting of all elected members of the KMC, excluding ex officio and nominated members, was convened for Tuesday in the office of the KMC to deliberate on the motions. The meeting call notice was issued on October 15.

However, the Deputy Commissioner stated that only six elected members were present during the meeting, falling short of the required quorum of more than half of the total number of elected members, as mandated under Sub-Section (2) of Section 15 of the Act.

“In view of the above, the motion of no confidence has failed and is hereby declared null and void. The proceedings of the meeting stand dissolved,” the DC’s order stated.

As a result, both Neikhozo Suokhrie and Khrielievi Chusi would continue to hold their respective offices as chairperson and deputy chairperson of the KMC.

The development, which follows the earlier filing of the no-confidence notices against the two KMC leaders, signalled growing differences within the members of the civic body.

The motion was moved by 10 councillors, including seven of the NDPP and three Independent councillors.

Sources said that though NDPP officially merged with NPF on October 18, and documents have been submitted to the assembly speaker, the same has not been done for any KMC.

In the 19-member KMC, NDPP has 13 councillors, three are National Peoples' Party (NPP) councillors, and three are Independents.

Talking to PTI here, Chairperson Suokhrie and Deputy Chairperson Chusi said both of them were appointed by the party high command to lead the KMC.

"I was chosen by the party high command to be chairperson, and if they want me to relinquish, I will do so," Suokhrie said, adding that whatever has happened has happened, but henceforth all the councillors will continue to work together for the uplift and betterment of the 19 wards in the state capital.

He, along with Chusi, also thanked the councillors for reposing their faith in them.

Elections to the Urban Local Bodies in Nagaland were held after more than 20 years in June last year. PTI NBS NBS SOM