'No Congressman is involved in cyber attack against me': Kerala LoP Satheesan

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 14 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Kerala state Assembly V D Satheesan said on Sunday that not a single Congress person is involved in the ongoing cyber attack against him in connection with the suspension of Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil from the grand old party.

He said all the abusive content is coming from a host of fake accounts.

Satheesan said as he was a person who had been sidelined on several occasions while growing through the youth movements of the party, he would never let any other young leader face a similar situation.

The LoP said this in an interview he gave to a TV channel.

"I know that not even a single person connected to the party in any manner is involved in this cyber attack. It is coming from 10-25 fake IDs," he said.

Justifying Mamkootathil's suspension from the party following multiple sexual misconduct allegations, Satheesan said it was a collective decision of the senior leaders of the Congress.

The LoP said the action was taken even though there was not even an FIR against the MLA.

The opposition is coming to the Legislative Assembly session, which is set to begin on Monday, with pride that it has taken steps to safeguard the interests of women.

He also pointed out that the LDF has no moral right to question them, as those facing rape charges are still part of the ruling regime.

Mamkootathil recently quit as Youth Congress state president after Malayalam actress Rini Ann George accused "a young leader" of a well-known political party of misbehaviour and subsequent protests by BJP and DYFI, the youth wing of the CPI(M).

Subsequently, several women and a transgender person accused Mamkootathil of similar charges.

He was also suspended from the Congress party over the allegations. PTI LGK ADB