No consensus yet on setting up of all-India judicial service: Govt in RS

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) There is no consensus on a proposal to set up an all India judicial service at the district judge level, the government told Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

In a written reply, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said there was divergence of opinion among the state governments and the 25 high courts on the constitution of this judicial service.

"While some state governments and high courts favoured the proposal, some were not in favour of creation of All India Judicial Service ... some others wanted changes in the proposal formulated by the central government," he said.

Article 312 of the Constitution provides for the setting up all India judicial service, which shall not include any post inferior to that of a district judge.

In government's view, Meghwal noted, a properly framed all India judicial service is important to strengthen overall justice delivery system.

"This will give an opportunity for induction of suitably qualified fresh legal talent selected through a proper all-India merit selection system as well as address the issue of social inclusion by enabling suitable representation to marginalized and deprived sections of society," he said. PTI NAB ZMN