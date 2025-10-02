No conspiracy behind attack on former MLA inside Lucknow jail, say authorities

Lucknow (UP), Oct 1 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh jail administration on Wednesday ruled out conspiracy behind the altercation involving former MLA Gayatri Prasad Prajapati and another inmate inside the district jail here, calling it an "accidental incident".

In a statement, the Directorate General of Prison Administration and Reform Services said, "A mutual dispute arose between two inmates -- Vishwas and former MLA Gayatri Prajapati -- on the evening of September 30, 2025." According to the official account, the dispute escalated when Prajapati allegedly used abusive language, which provoked Vishwas. In a fit of rage, Vishwas injured Prajapati with a metal strip extracted from the bottom of an almirah.

A medical officer and jail administration provided treatment to Prajapati on the spot. He was later sent to King George's Medical University for consultation, where his X-ray and CT scans were reported as normal.

"The inmate's health is currently completely normal. The situation in jail is also normal. An FIR has been registered against the accused inmate Vishwas. This was an accidental incident, and no conspiracy has come to light. A departmental inquiry is currently underway," the statement said.