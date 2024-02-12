No constituency left for me after 3-party govt formed in Maharashtra: Pankaja Munde

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BJP national secretary Pankaja Munde has said her name is discussed whenever any election is announced and people think she is waiting for a position, but there is "no constituency" left for her after the formation of a tripartite government in the state.

Former Maharashtra minister Munde, who has been sidelined in state politics, was relying to a question in her home district Beed on Sunday about the her name being discussed against the backdrop of the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.

"My name is discussed in every election that has been announced in the last five years. People think that I have been waiting for a position for many years, so it is natural that they take my name," she said in response to the question during the 'Gaon Chalo Abhiyan'.

"As the three-party government has been formed in Maharashtra, there is no constituency left for me. So such talks happen," said Pankaja Munde, who is the daughter of late BJP leader Gopinath Munde.

Pankaja Munde lost the 2019 poll from Parli assembly seat in Beed to her cousin and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, who is a currently a minister in the state.

The ruling coalition in Maharashtra comprises the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, BJP and the NCP led by Ajit Pawar.

Asked whether she would like to go to the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha, Pankaja Munde said it is too late to choose it.

She said what matters now is what her supporters in Beed and other parts of the state think and where they want to see her.

"If they see me there (at that position), it will be a big thing," she said.