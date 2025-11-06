No contaminated water supply to Janakpuri A1 block residents after Nov: DJB to NGT

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) The Delhi Jal Board has informed the National Green Tribunal that residents of A-1 Block of Janakpuri would not receive uncontaminated drinking water after November, as a new pipeline will be laid before the end of the month.

The bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel was hearing the petition filed by the Resident Welfare Association of A1 Block of Janapuri, alleging that they were being supplied contaminated water.

Earlier in May, the tribunal had rapped the board for supplying non-potable water to Janakpuri residents in the capital.

Two months later, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) informed it that several samples of tap water collected from Janakpuri homes were impure as they showed contamination of coliform and E. coli bacteria.

In an order dated October 30, the tribunal said, "Counsel appearing for the DJB submits that out of a stretch of 730 metres, the work of laying a new pipeline on a stretch of 480 metres has been completed and the water supply to the residents from that stretch of 480 metres from the new pipeline has commenced." It noted that according to the DJB advocate, the work for the remaining stretch would be "positively completed" by November 15 and that by November 20, the residents covered by the entire stretch would receive drinking water from the new pipeline, which would be "uncontaminated and as per norms." Noting some contradictions in water sample reports collected from 10 flats of the area, the NGT directed the DJB, the Resident Welfare Association of A1 Block Janakpuri (applicant in the matter) and CPCB to take fresh water samples and get them analysed.

The matter has been listed for further proceedings on December 10.