No control over police, says J-K CM as oppn walks out from House flagging lathi charge on protesters

Jammu, March 11 (PTI) Asserting that the lathi charge on the protesting daily wage employees of the Jal Shakti department should not have happened, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said he does not hold control over the police.

As the House assembled for the day, opposition members highlighted the massive protests by the daily wagers demanding release of wages and regularisation of jobs, and criticised the lathi charge on them.

The BJP members staged a walkout as a ruckus erupted, when the BJP and National Conference members engaged in a verbal duel over the matter.

Intervening, Abdullah said, "You (BJP MLA Vikram Randhawa) have asked a question, please wait for the answer." "As far as the police’s treatment of the protesters is concerned, I would like to remind Randhawa Sahab, who is making a noise about this issue, that unfortunately, neither you nor I have control over the police," he said.

The Chief Minister further said that instead of creating a ruckus inside the House, it would have been better if the opposition raised the matter a few kilometres from there (referring to the Lieutenant Governor), where the actual control lies.

"It would have been more appropriate to go 'there' and ask why they were beaten up," he added.

Omar said neither were the protesters beaten up on government orders, nor should they have been treated this way.

"Even today, I maintain that these employees are ours. Their issues are genuine. This is not a financial issue but a humanitarian one. They should have been treated with humanity and sensitivity," he said.

He maintained that he believes the concern shown by all of them in the House must have reached the ears of the police.

"Next time, when these people fight for their rights, batons will not be used against them," he added.