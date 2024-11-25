'No country can ever progress by ignoring youth power': UP CM Adityanath

Varanasi (UP), Nov 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said no country can ever progress by ignoring youth power.

"No country can ever progress by ignoring youth power. We have to respect their sentiments and give them proper opportunity," said Adityanath addressing the 115th foundation day celebrations of Uday Pratap College here.

"The country whose youth power is frustrated, guilt-ridden and confused can never progress. Whenever there is or will be a change, it will be the youth power that will bring it about. Institutions will have to prepare themselves by keeping youth power as the focal point," he added.

The chief minister said that the foundation laid by Rajarshi Uday Pratap Singh Judev in 1909 at the holy place of Baba Vishwanath reflects his great personality.

Adityanath said he (Judev) must have felt that for the creation of a future India filled with nationalism, such an educational and training institution has to be provided which can give momentum to the freedom movement and also provide capable citizens to the country in every field if required.

This year is very important for Uday Pratap College due to the 175th anniversary of Rajarshi. Rajarshi Uday Pratap Singh was the king of Bhinga State (Shravasti), but being the centre of education, he considered Kashi to be the most suitable, he added.

Adityanath also said the cycle of time is very strange as it does not wait for anyone.

The one who goes with that flow, moves forward and the one who stops, lags behind, he added.

During his one-day visit to Varanasi, the chief minister visited Shri Kashi Vishwanath and Kaal Bhairav Temple and received blessings. He performed Rudrabhishek of Baba Vishwanath.

Attending a 'katha' later, Adityanath said that mythological stories strengthen national unity and national religion.

He participated in the ongoing Shri Shiv Mahapuran Katha at Satua Baba Gaushala Domri in Varanasi, where pandit Pradeep Mishra is narrating the story to the devotees.

"The holy stories have proved that the country is listening to the words of religion and is respecting Lord Ved Vyas. Through these holy stories, national unity and national religion ('raashtra dharm') gets strengthened," said Adityanath.

"The aim of all of us should be that no one should be able to challenge the unity and integrity of the nation because in that the holy tradition of country, religion, society, stories is preserved," he added.

The chief minister while travelling on a cruise along the Ganga here fed Siberian birds, the special "guests" that migrate from abroad during the winter months, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement. PTI COR NAV AS AS