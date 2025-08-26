No curbs on visiting waterfalls in Goa, but caution advised: CM Sawant

Panaji, Aug 26 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said there are no restrictions for tourists on visiting waterfalls in the coastal state, but they should exercise caution.

The CM's statement comes after hundreds of visitors started exploring waterfalls as part of hinterland tourism in the state during the ongoing monsoon season.

In a media statement released here on Monday, Sawant said there are currently no restrictions on visiting waterfalls in Goa.

"However, visitors are advised to exercise due caution and remain alert to weather conditions," he said.

It is important to follow the India Meteorological Department's weather advisories and safety guidelines while planning such trips to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience, the CM added. PTI RPS GK