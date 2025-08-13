No cure for lies: Haryana CM Saini slams Rahul Gandhi over 'vote chori' claim

Kurukshetra, Aug 13 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his "vote chori" allegation, saying there was "no cure for lies" and claimed the opposition party was "frustrated" since it had "no real issues left" to raise. Claiming the Congress won 10 seats in Haryana Assembly polls by margins ranging from 100 to 1,000 votes, he said, "If there were any fault in the EVMs, the party would not have won these seats." The public should not be misled on this issue, Saini said and demanded that Congress leaders explain this to Rahul Gandhi and "get him treated as there is no cure for lies." Rahul Gandhi last week had said the difference between winning and losing the 2024 Haryana elections for the Congress was 22,779 votes in the entire state.

He has also made explosive claims of a "huge criminal fraud" in the polls through "collusion" between the BJP and the EC, and cited an analysis in a constituency in Karnataka to support his claim while saying it was "a crime against the Constitution".

Speaking to reporters after the 'Tiranga Yatra' on Wednesday, Saini said the Congress routinely blames EVMs whenever election results are announced.

During the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Congress leaders repeatedly claimed that if Narendra Modi became prime minister for a third term, the Constitution would be in danger, he said.

"Rahul Gandhi and other leaders of the INDIA bloc campaigned using the Constitution as a symbol, but the people of the country rejected their false narratives," he said.

People elected Modi as prime minister for the third consecutive term, and in Haryana too, the BJP formed the government for the third time in a row, Saini said.

"The Congress has no real issues left and is now frustrated. The party ruled the country for 55 years, but today, seeing the rapid development under the BJP's rule, Congress leaders have lost their mental balance," he alleged.

The Haryana chief minister claimed that PM Modi has ended Congress's "corrupt" practices and worked for the welfare of the poor.

Saini claimed that the Congress was unhappy with the BJP government's efforts to uplift the poor. "Instead of supporting progress, they continue to mislead people with false statements."