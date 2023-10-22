No danger too distant anymore: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Any expectation that conflicts and terrorism can be contained in their impact is no longer tenable, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday.

Advertisment

In an address at an event, Jaishankar, delving into geopolitical upheavals witnessing the world, said the ripple impact of what is taking place right now in the Middle East is still not entirely clear.

The external affairs minister said the consequences of various conflicts in a globalised world spread far beyond immediate geographies while citing the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war.

"In different regions, there are smaller happenings whose impact is not inconsequential," he said.

Advertisment

Talking about the challenge of dealing with various forms of violence, Jaishankar said, "There is also the less formal version that is very pervasive. I am speaking about terrorism which has long been honed and practised as a tool of statecraft." "The basic takeaway for all of us is that given the seamlessness of our existence, any expectation that conflicts and terrorism can be contained in their impact is no longer tenable," Jaishankar said.

"A big part of this is clearly economic, but do not underestimate the danger of metastasis when it comes to radicalism and extremism," he added.

No danger is too distant anymore, the external affairs minister noted. PTI MPB RC