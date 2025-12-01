No dead or duplicate voter in 2208 booths in West Bengal till December 1: EC sources

Kolkata: All enumeration forms were returned filled up from 2208 booths in West Bengal till Monday, which implies that there is not a single dead, duplicate or untraceable voter in any of these booths, EC sources said.

Among such booths, the highest 760 is in South 24 Parganas district, followed by 228 in Purulia and 226 in Murshidabad, the sources said.

Howrah district has 94 such booths and Kolkata one.

West Bengal currently has a little over 78,000 booths, spread across 294 assembly constituencies.

"We have asked for a report from the officials of these districts and areas. Apart from non-existence of any dead voter, these booths don't have any duplicate voter or untraceable voter," an EC source said adding these booths will be under scanner.

The EC said 7,65,62,486 forms were distributed till Monday afternoon, the 27th day of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls which was launched on November 4.

That is 99.90 per cent of the total number of electorate.

The EC said a total 7,38,57,023 enumeration forms were digitally uploaded till this date which is 96.37 per cent of the total forms distributed and collected by Booth Level Officers (BLO).

In a statement issued on Sunday, the EC said the enumeration form distribution will now continue till December 11 instead of December 4. The draft electoral rolls will now be published on December 16 in place of December 9, while the final voters' list will be out on February 14, 2026, in place of February 7.

The EC extended the SIR schedules by one week in nine states and three Union Territories amid allegations by opposition parties that the "tight timelines" were creating problems for people and ground-level poll officials.