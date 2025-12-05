No deadline extension for Waqf registration, ministry will not impose penalties for 3 months: Rijiju

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday ruled out extending the deadline for registering Waqf properties on the UMEED portal but said the his ministry, recognising the concerns of 'mutawallis' or caretakers, will not impose any penalty or take strict action for the next three months as a humanitarian and facilitative measure.

He also said that 1.51 lakh properties had been registered by Friday morning.

The minister stressed that those 'mutawallis (Waqf property caretakers) who have not registered on the portal at all can approach their respective Waqf tribunals.

The Centre launched The Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development (UMEED) Act central portal on June 6 to create a digital inventory.

According to the provisions of the portal, details of all registered Waqf properties across the country must be uploaded within six months. The six-month deadline for registration ends at 11:59:59 pm on December 6, 2025.

The six-month deadline mandated under the Waqf Amendment Act cannot be extended due to the provisions of the act, and clear directions of the Supreme Court, the minister said.

However, recognising the concerns of 'mutawallis', the minister assured that the ministry will not impose any penalties or take strict action for the next three months as a "humanitarian and facilitative measure".

The ministry also issued a clarification and said Rijiju has never stated that the deadline for Waqf property upload on the UMEED Portal has been extended.

"Mutawallis who are unable to complete registration process by 11:59:59 pm on 6th December, 2025 can approach the Waqf Tribunal, which has the legal authority to grant an extension. The minister has repeatedly emphasised that any change in the legally mandated timeline is not possible, as it is bound by the law passed by Parliament and upheld by the Supreme Court. The minister's statement is therefore fully consistent with the law," the ministry said.

Earlier, Rijiju said, "After making the Waqf law, we had launched the UMEED portal and a six-month duration was given to the concerned parties to register all the Waqf properties on the portal." "Many MPs and social leaders came to me requesting that problems are being faced in registering more than 9 lakh Waqf properties and it is the last day today, so the deadline should be extended. Till now, more than 1.51 lakh Waqf properties have been registered on the UMEED portal," he said.

Some states have done well like Karnataka and Punjab and also Jammu and Kashmir but some others have lagged behind.

Rijiju said in some places, the UMEED portal was slow while some people did not have the papers.

"I assure all 'mutawallis' who tried but could not complete the registration process... for the next three months, we will not impose any penalties or take any strict action," he said.

Those who have not been able to come on the portal must approach their respective tribunals.

The Supreme Court was clear on its instructions that the date cannot be extended, he said.

The government, through the Ministry of Minority Affairs, has said it is committed to modernizing Waqf administration and unlocking the full developmental potential of Waqf properties for the benefit of minority communities. PTI ASK ZMN