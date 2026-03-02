No deadlock in MVA talks for RS polls, lone seat should go to Sena UBT: Aaditya

Mumbai, Mar 2 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday denied any deadlock in MVA talks for the Rajya Sabha polls, asserting that the lone winnable seat should go to his party due to its numerical strength.

The Rajya Sabha polls for the seven seats in Maharashtra will be held on March 16, and votes will be counted on the same day.

Thackeray, in a post on X, said, "There is no deadlock in talks for the Rajya Sabha; all parties are in communication with each other. We have put forward our claim on the upcoming Rajya Sabha seat, as numerically and in terms of the rotation policy fixed for the MVA, the seat should be contested by the @ShivSenaUBT." Senior party leader Sanjay Raut said discussions within the MVA are on for the lone Rajya Sabha seat ahead of the March 16 polls, but as the single largest Opposition party, the stand of the Shiv Sena UBT will be crucial to the decision.

Speaking to reporters, Raut said that several leaders, including former MPs Rajan Vichare and Vinayak Raut, have met party chief Uddhav Thackeray to express their desire to contest the Rajya Sabha polls.

Rajan Vichare and Vinayak Raut lost the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

"Talks are underway consistently among the constituents, and it will continue till the last minute. Discussion among the prominent leaders of the parties is on," he said.

In April, Rajya Sabha stint will end for NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi, Fauzia Khan of NCP (SP), Ramdas Athawale of RPI (Athawale), BJP's Bhagwat Karad, Congress's Rajani Patil and NCP's Dhairysheel Patil.

With numbers heavily stacked in favour of the ruling Mahayuti, the MVA can manage to get only one member elected to the Upper House of Parliament and the legislative council.

However, all three MVA constituents — Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP (SP) — have staked claim to the sole seat. The Sena (UBT) has 20 MLAs, followed by Congress with 16 and NCP (SP) with 10.

Veteran politician Pawar is keen on another stint in the Upper House, Raut said, adding that Uddhav Thackeray and NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil held discussions on the matter.

"Decision will be taken as MVA. Whatever decision we make, it will be taken with consensus. Shiv Sena (UBT) is the largest party, and its stand will be important," he said.

Raut stressed that the Shiv Sena (UBT) wants to send its representative to the Rajya Sabha because it is a regional party, and its chief stand is that it should have at least two representatives in the Upper House. PTI PR ARU