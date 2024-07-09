No dearth of central funds for Arunachal Pradesh's welfare schemes: Rijiju

Itanagar, Jul 9 (PTI) Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday asserted that there will be no dearth of funds from the Centre for Arunachal Pradesh for implementation of welfare schemes in the northeastern state.

Rijiju, who arrived here to attend the BJP’s extended state executive meeting, said his ministry will soon sanction various new schemes for the state.

“During a review meeting of all the ongoing schemes related to my ministry, Chief Minister Pema Khandu directed the officials concerned to go for geo-tagging of the completed and incomplete programmes, and submit the utilisation certificates to the Centre for sanction of more funds,” Rijiju told reporters here.

The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs said he has sanctioned two more projects – upgradation of a community playground at Changlang district and upgradation of a school at Upper Subansiri district – at an estimated cost of Rs 35 crore.

“I will leave no stone unturned to ensure that welfare schemes of my ministry reach every nook and corner of the state. Funds will be provided from the ministry for various projects including in the sports and health sector,” he said.

Rijiju said efforts would be made to impart skill development training to youths of the state, and job opportunities would be created through establishment of ‘hunar huts’ in every district where tribal communities can sell their handloom products.

“My ministry will also establish facility centres for empowerment of women through the state’s Social Justice, Empowerment & Tribal Affairs (SJETA) Department, besides providing budgetary support,” he said.

“Being the Lok Sabha MP from the state, I will help Arunachal Pradesh in getting funds from other ministries, too. The pace of developmental work here will get a new dimension in the third term of Narendra Modi government,” Rijiju said.

Referring to his pet project, the Frontier Highway, he informed that the tendering process for it has already started.

The Rs 40,000-crore project aims to foster socio-economic growth, curb migration, facilitate reverse migration, enable the development of hydropower projects and promote tourism, officials said.

Responding to queries regarding opposition from various organisations on the proposed mega dams in the state, the minister said such projects would be executed keeping in view the interest of locals and environmental concerns.

Rijiju also said the Centre as well as the state government is working on priority for restoration of damaged vital roads and bridges in the state, following landslides triggered by heavy rain.

He also announced the release of financial assistance of Rs 35 crore as central share to the state for ongoing projects, an official release said.