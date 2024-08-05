No dearth of funds for Janmashtami celebrations: UP culture minister

Mathura (UP), Aug 5 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture minister Jayveer Singh on Monday said there will be no dearth of funds for the preparations of Janmashtami celebration.

Speaking to reporters, Singh said, "The district administration, department of tourism and UP Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad are preparing the plan for the celebration of the festival in a majestic way.” In order to make the celebrations unforgettable this time, it has been decided to invite suggestions from different sections of the society, he said.

Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 26, Kapil Sharma, secretary of Srikrishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan Mathura said.

Singh said, "Valuable suggestions have come from public representatives, seers, heads of different temples, social organisations and district officials in a meeting called earlier." All these suggestions would be incorporated to prepare for the celebrations, he said, "The money needed to give a majestic face lift to the programme would be made available." Taking a lesson from Hathras incident, security will be strengthened, the minister added.