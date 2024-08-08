No decision on draft Delhi Master Plan 2041 yet, Lok Sabha told

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has not taken any decision on approval of the draft Master Plan for Delhi (MPD) 2041 yet, the Lok Sabha was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply to a question, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu said the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) approved the proposal of the draft MPD-2041 on February 28, 2023.

"Thereafter, DDA forwarded the proposal to the ministry on 13.04.2023 for approval of Government of India for issuance of final notification of MPD-2041. The ministry has not taken a decision," the minister said.

In a meeting on February 28 last year, Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena, who is also DDA Chairman, approved the draft MPD-2041 and said its thrust is on inclusive development, sustainability and innovative interventions such as transit-oriented development hubs, land pooling, heritage and Yamuna rejuvenation, and regeneration of the city.

The first MPD was promulgated in 1962 under the Delhi Development Act, 1957. These plans are prepared for 20 years' perspective period and provide a holistic framework for planned development of the city. PTI BUN KVK KVK