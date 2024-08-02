No decision on seat sharing, continue to work hard for assembly polls: Praful Patel to NCP workers

Nagpur, Aug 2 (PTI) Senior NCP leader Praful Patel on Friday said no decision has been taken on seat sharing for Maharashtra assembly polls among the parties comprising the ruling alliance.

Speaking to party workers in Tiroda in Gondia, he said all functionaries must concentrate on working hard in the constituencies.

He said the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party works on the ideals of Chhatrapati Shahu, Mahatma Phule, Babasaheb Ambedkar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and told workers to combat the false narrative of the opposition that the BJP-led ruling alliance wants to change the Constitution and end reservations.

Patel hailed the state government's Ladki Bahin Yojana and the Centre's Ayushman Bharat health scheme.

He alleged the opposition INDI alliance comes together just during polls for the sake of power and then gets embroiled in squabbles.

"Governments cannot be run by such parties. The state and the country need good leadership and stable governments. All workers must ensure the NCP is strengthened for the assembly polls," he said.

Patel also spoke about the effect delimitation will have on the number of Lok Sabha and assembly seats, including those reserved for women, in the future.

The NCP leader said he wanted to contest 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Bhandara Gondiya but stepped back as his 6-year Rajya Sabha term was yet to end.

Patel said he is in the race to contest from the seat in 2029. PTI CLS BNM