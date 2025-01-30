No decision over 'shirt removing custom' in temples, says Kerala Devaswom Minister

Kottayam (Kerala), Jan 30 (PTI) Kerala Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan on Thursday clarified that the Devaswom Board has not made any decision regarding the custom of prohibiting male devotees from wearing shirts inside temples.

He stated that temple customs and rituals are determined by the tantris and respective temple committees.

"This is not a matter decided by the Devaswom Board," Vasavan told reporters.

Sivagiri Mutt president Swami Satchidananda had said that the temples should give up the custom of not allowing male devotees wearing shirts into temples.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had welcomed the Swami’s stand and said such practices could be avoided in accordance with the changing times.

This drew a sharp reaction from the NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair, who said the government should not interfere with the customs and practices in temples.

"In his speech at Sivagiri, Swami Satchidananda remarked that several rituals and customs exist in various places, and many of them should be changed over time," the minister said.

The Swami urged abolishing the custom of not allowing male devotees wearing shirts into the Gurudeva temples and continuing the fight against superstition and unethical practices, the minister added.

The chief minister seconded his views and following Swami's speech, this practice ended at Kumarakom Gurudeva temple, Vasavan, who is also minister for cooperatives and ports, said.

The customs and rituals of temples are determined by the tantris and respective committees, and this is not a matter to be challenged by law, he added, stating that the Swami's speech had triggered a debate in the state.

Speaking about the Sabarimala ropeway project, Vasavan said it is set to become a reality soon.

Discussions are underway with the Forest and Revenue departments, and necessary steps are being taken to move the project forward, he added.

"The project will take at least one-and-a-half years to complete," the minister stated.

The successful and smooth conduct of the Sabarimala pilgrimage was the result of a collective effort, with preparations made well in advance, he added.

"For next year's pilgrimage, arrangements will begin even earlier to ensure seamless management," he said.

Regarding the permission for the establishment of a brewery plant by a private firm in Elappully panchayat, Palakkad, the minister accused the opposition of taking a stance that benefits the out-of-state spirit lobby.

He stated that Kerala requires 35.55 crore litres of ethanol for oil refining, with a transportation cost of Rs 10 per litre.

"With the commissioning of the Palakkad distillery unit, this cost would be reduced to Rs 2 per litre. Additionally, the project is expected to generate direct employment for around 600 people. Blindly opposing such an industrial venture is driven by ill intent," he alleged. PTI COR ARM ARM KH