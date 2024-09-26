'No decision taken that makes stall owners display name, address,' says HP govt

Shimla: Facing flak over minister Vikramaditya Singh's announcement on mandatory display of names by street vendors, the Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday said no such decision has been taken.

Singh, the state Public Works and Urban development minister, had on Wednesday told media that it would be mandatory for street vendors, especially those selling food items, to display their identity cards at their shops.

The decision, he had said, was taken on the lines of the one taken by the Uttar Pradesh government.

"We have decided to make it mandatory for the street vendors to display their ID cards given by the street vendor's committee on the pattern adopted by the Uttar Pradesh government, which pioneered the idea," Singh had said.

The state in a statement said it has not taken any decision that makes it mandatory for street vendors to display nameplates or other identification at their stalls.

Last week, Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania constituted a seven-member committee headed by Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan for the framing of a policy for 'Street Vendors,' according to a statement.

The decision to register outside workers with their identity came following massive protests weeks ago for the demolition of alleged unauthorised portions of a mosque in Sanjauli.

Demonstrations were held across the state by Hindu outfits, who demanded workers coming from outside to work in Himachal Pradesh be registered.

Citing alleged incidents of spitting and mixing of urine in eatables, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on Tuesday ordered operators, proprietors, and managers of food stalls to mandatorily display their names and addresses at their shops.

He also ordered that chefs and waiters must wear masks and gloves, and made mandatory that CCTV cameras are mounted in hotels and restaurants.