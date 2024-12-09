No decision to recheck Ladki Bahin scheme applications: ex-minister Aditi Tatkare

Mumbai, Dec 9 (PTI) Former Maharashtra minister Aditi Tatkare has dismissed reports about the Mahayuti government's purported plan to re-scrutinise applications of beneficiary women under the flagship "Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana".

The monthly cash-transfer scheme has contributed in a major way to the victory of the Mahayuti coalition in last month's assembly elections.

Tatkare handled the Women and Child Welfare Department in the erstwhile Eknath Shinde government and oversaw the scheme rollout.

Her remarks on the scrutiny of applications come days after newly-anointed Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the government's intention to identify ineligible beneficiaries.

"There is no question of re-scrutinising the applications of beneficiaries under this scheme. Around 2.34 crore women are currently receiving benefits, and all applications were thoroughly reviewed before the benefits were disbursed. Any news suggesting otherwise is incorrect," Tatkare told a regional news channel.

The beneficiary women under the Ladki Bahin scheme receive Rs 1,500 per month, which was promised to be raised to Rs 2,100 by Mahayuti leaders during the poll campaign.

Tatkare acknowledged complaints regarding some women illegally receiving funds under the scheme.

"It will be the prerogative of the WCD department to look into the complaints and decide. The department will handle any complaints that have been received, but I want to make it clear that no decision has been made to review or scrutinise the applications again," the NCP MLA added.

Fadnavis had said in view of complaints about some beneficiaries of the scheme not complying with the parameters, scrutiny of applications is necessary.

"It will not be completely scrapped. The scrutiny will be on the lines of the PM Kisan Yojana, where the ineligible beneficiaries had given up their benefit on their own," he had said.

Maharashtra has over 2.43 crore beneficiaries of the "Ladki Bahin Yojana," costing the state exchequer approximately Rs 3,700 crore per month. PTI ND NSK