No decision yet on Bangladesh's participation in next Kolkata Book Fair: Organiser

Kolkata, Nov 16 (PTI) In a departure from previous years, Bangladesh is absent from the list of participating countries at the 48th International Kolkata Book Fair, which will kick off on January 28.

The fair will feature Germany as the focal theme country, showcasing its rich cultural heritage and literary legacy, organisers said.

Bangladesh is conspicuously missing from the list of participating countries, a statement by the Publishers and Booksellers Guild said.

The statement also mentioned that countries like the UK, USA, France, Italy, Spain, and several Latin American nations, along with Indian states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra, will have their publications represented.

Guild president Tridib Chatterjee told PTI, "Except for 2007 and 2021, the two years when the fair could not be held due to unavoidable circumstances, Bangladesh had been a regular fixture in the book fair calendar." However, he added, "In view of the current situation in the neighbouring country over the past three months, when even visas are not being granted except for serious medical emergencies, the Guild cannot make any decision on its own. We have to seek advice from the Ministry of External Affairs for policy decisions and from the state government regarding law and order concerns." Another Guild executive member, Apu Dey, said, "In light of recent developments in the neighboring country, only the central and state governments will be able to take a decision on this issue. We have not contacted any Bangladeshi publishing house or their apex body as of now. Let's see how the situation unfolds in the coming days." Asked if bookstores that exclusively sell books by Bangladeshi writers — many of whom are immensely popular in Bengal — would be allowed to participate, Dey replied, "We don't allow only booksellers in the fair. They must be publishers." He further clarified, "Literary works by popular Bangladeshi writers will still be available to readers through the stalls of Indian publishers, including my own, Dey's Publishing." In response to a question about the possibility of Bangladeshi dignitaries attending literary discussions during the fair, Chatterjee said, "As I mentioned, the situation is fluid right now. The visa issue remains within the domain of the central government." The 48th edition of the fair will be inaugurated by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Central Park, Salt Lake.

Guild officials said the fair is one of the largest in the world in terms of visitor turnout, expecting 27 lakh bibliophiles to attend the 2024 edition, with book sales projected to total Rs 23 crore. PTI SUS MNB